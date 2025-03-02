Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 218.73 ($2.75). 7,247,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 1,548,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The stock has a market cap of £604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.56.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

