Morgan Stanley Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $110.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FWONK. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Formula One Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

