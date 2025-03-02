Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morningstar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 61.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $313.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $562,659.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,151,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,450,736.80. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,620,537 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

