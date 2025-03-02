MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $34.53 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

MSG Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

