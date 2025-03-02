Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 53.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 136.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

WELL opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.48. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.