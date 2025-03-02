N-able (NABL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

N-able Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NABL stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.42. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

