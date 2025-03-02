Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Natera by 205.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Natera by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after acquiring an additional 413,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328,375 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 687,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 272,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,633.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,857.52. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Down 0.7 %

Natera stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

