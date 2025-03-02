National Pension Service Sells 494,631 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494,631 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Rollins were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rollins Stock Performance
Rollins stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
