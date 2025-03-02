Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. Analysts predict that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Geron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

