Needham & Company LLC Lowers Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $59.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $531,815.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,757,542.40. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 1,304,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,096,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,444,152. This represents a 164.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.