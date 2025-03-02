NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.49 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This trade represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,063.95. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

