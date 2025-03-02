New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

BIIB opened at $140.50 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

