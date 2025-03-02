New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,361,000 after buying an additional 950,535 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,833,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 274,237 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the period.

PFFD opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

