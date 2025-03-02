New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 70.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $66,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $152,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 0.5 %

PTC stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $160.53 and a one year high of $203.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.98 and a 200 day moving average of $182.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.