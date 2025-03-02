New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.