New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.73 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. This represents a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,298 shares of company stock worth $16,740,998. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

