New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,851,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.