New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $366.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.52. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

