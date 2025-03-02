NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 569,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

