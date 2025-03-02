NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $271.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

