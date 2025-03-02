NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 843 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $196.23 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $243.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -784.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.