NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.74. 860,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,799,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
NextDecade Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
