NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.74. 860,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,799,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

NextDecade Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextDecade Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextDecade by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

