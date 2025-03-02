Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading 21.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) rose 21.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Nufarm Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

