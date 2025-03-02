NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NVDA opened at $124.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

