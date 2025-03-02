Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 13,912 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $566,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

