Nwam LLC Invests $283,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 172.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.57, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

