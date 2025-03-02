Nwam LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $72.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.