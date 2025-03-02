Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APD opened at $316.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.53 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,204. The trade was a 34.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,911 shares of company stock worth $4,660,897. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.