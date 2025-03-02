Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

