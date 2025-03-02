Nwam LLC Sells 173 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.92 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

