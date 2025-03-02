Nwam LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,277,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,627,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

