Nwam LLC Sells 43,920 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,920 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 142,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $935.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

