Nwam LLC Sells 483 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWO opened at $276.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

