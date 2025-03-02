O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940,076 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises about 2.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $29,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $11.46 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.