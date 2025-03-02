Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 88.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Olin by 357.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Olin by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

