Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,603 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.