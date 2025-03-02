Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EWJ stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.