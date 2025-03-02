Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

