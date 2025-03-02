Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 481.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.6% in the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 236,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after buying an additional 421,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.90. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

