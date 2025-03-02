Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 82,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

