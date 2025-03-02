Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,801,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,432,000 after acquiring an additional 878,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,904,000 after purchasing an additional 158,171 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,846,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXP opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $211.44 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

