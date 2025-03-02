Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,021 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $584.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $593.91.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

