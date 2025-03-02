Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $354.22 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $279.00 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.45.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

