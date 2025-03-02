Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

