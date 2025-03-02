Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after buying an additional 615,776 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after purchasing an additional 257,223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,052 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 626,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

