Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

