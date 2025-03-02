Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $537.77 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

