Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 219,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

