Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 671 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

