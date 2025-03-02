Oppenheimer Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $100.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -219.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

